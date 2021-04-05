Wrong way driver on I-91 in Holyoke died

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly accident over the weekend on I-91 in Holyoke caused major traffic delays.

The 69-year-old woman died at the site of the crash when she collided with another car while driving south in the northbound lanes. It’s not known how she entered the wrong side of the highway.

The crash happened north of the highway overpass at Bemis Road which is just passed exit 15B (formally exit 17B). The driver of the second vehicle, a 25-year-old Springfield man, suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Police have not released the name of the woman who is from Holyoke. A investigation into why she was driving the wrong way is being looked into.