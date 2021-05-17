WSU appoints interim provost and VP for academic affairs

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Juline E. Mills, Ph.D., has been appointed as Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Westfield State University (WSU).

Mills currently serves as dean of the WSU’s College of Education, Health, and Human Services (CEHHS) and will replace the current Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Robert Kersting, Ph.D., who recently announced his retirement following 25 years of service to the University. Her appointment is effective May 17, 2021.

“Dr. Mills is a forward-thinking, consensus-building, and solutions-focused leader,” said WSU President Roy Saigo. “She has brought a wealth of industry experience and academic expertise to Westfield State and is well-positioned to succeed as a member of the University’s executive leadership team.”

Mills joined Westfield State in August 2018 as founding Dean to oversee the University’s then-newly formed College of Education, Health, and Human Services, which includes comprehensive programs in criminal justice, economics and management, education, health sciences, movement science, sport, and leisure studies, nursing, and social work.