WSU Foundation surpasses record in fundraising efforts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield State Foundation raised more than $3.8 million worth of gifts and pledges in this year’s fundraising efforts, the most in the school’s history.

This year’s total marked a 40 percent increase over the University’s previous high fundraising mark in 2018.

The school’s “Give a Hoot Day of Giving” in April raised $79,369 from 317 donors in a 24-hour period—a $35,000 increase from last year’s total. A planned gift from the estate of Paul W. Dower set a record, with $2.6 million received this year, and an estimated value of more than $3.5 million over the next five years. The Jerry Gravel Scholarship, which honors the late Westfield State track and field coach and emeritus professor, received $100,000.

“We are enormously grateful to the thousands of alumni, individuals, foundations, and corporations who supported Westfield State students this past fiscal year,” said Erica Broman, executive director of the Westfield State Foundation and the University’s vice president for institutional advancement. “This commitment from the community and our alumni network allowed us to help our students through an exceptionally challenging year and lay the foundation for enhanced student resources. Westfield State continues to offer an excellent education that is accessible to all, as intended by our founder, Horace Mann.”

The Westfield State Foundation is public-private partnership that raises funds to support Westfield State University, including annual giving, special events, major gifts, capital campaigns, endowments and planned giving. It also sponsors on-campus activities and supports University projects that enrich the students’ learning experience and offer cultural opportunities for the greater community.