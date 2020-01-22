WWE Road to Wrestlemania coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – WWE Live will be coming to the MassMutual Center in Springfield in March as part of their road to Wrestlemania.

WWE Road to Wrestlemania will be on March 21 at 7:30 p.m. and will feature WWE Superstars, a Women’s Championship Match and a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Great news! 🎉 @WWE Road to Wrestlemania is coming to MassMutual Center on Saturday, March 21! Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 am on https://t.co/ITUvMIzq2H pic.twitter.com/DZ9cZ1ACxk — MassMutual Center (@MM_Center) January 20, 2020

According to a news release sent to 22News, RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch will face “Empress of Tomorrow”, Asuka, during the Women’s Championship Match.

The Six-Man Tag Team Match will feature Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Ricochet vs. Seth Rollins and AOP (“Authors of Pain”).

Superstars such as Viking Raiders (Tag Team Champions), Andrade (United States Champion), Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Charlotte Flair and many more will also be there.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. on their website and at the MassMutual Center Box Office. Ticket prices range from $15 to $100.