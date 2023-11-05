SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The WWE Supershow will be returning to Springfield on Sunday for a live match.
The MassMutual Center is hosting the WWE Supershow featuring Austin Theory on Sunday, where he is scheduled to match up again with Carlito, according to a news release from MGM Springfield.
Additional matches and wrestlers headed to Springfield include some of the following:
- Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” Gunther
- Becky Lynch vs Natalya
- Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston vs Ivar
- Carlito vs Austin Theory
- Plus The Brawling Brutes’ Brunch, Ridge Holland, and more!
These matches are subject to change. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with tickets still available starting at $20.
