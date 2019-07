SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – WWE superstars were live in downtown Springfield Saturday night.

Universal champion, Seth Rollins faced Baron Corbin in the universal championship match Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.

It’s part of WWE’s live Summerslam Heatwave Tour. Unfortunately, Our cameras were not allowed inside the event.

RAW women’s champion, Becky Lynch went up against the “Lady of WWE,” Lacey Evans during the Women’s championship match.