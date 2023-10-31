SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The WWE Supershow returns to Springfield on Sunday for a live match featuring Austin Theory.

On November 5th, the MassMutual Center is hosting the WWE Supershow at 7 p.m. Austin Theory can be seen on MassMutual Center’s Facebook telling fans to come see all your WWE superstars. “I know, not all of them are your favorite, just one. The 150 million hitman, Mr. All Day, Austin Theory.” He said that he put The Rock in his place.

Austin Theory is scheduled to match up again Carlito. Additional matches and wrestlers headed to Springfield, which are subject to change, include some of the following:

Ricochet vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” Gunther

Becky Lynch vs Natalya

Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston vs Ivar

The Brawling Brutes’ Butch

Ridge Holland

The Street Profits

#DIY

Imperium’s Ludwig

Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci

Akira Tozawa

Omos (w/ MVP)

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with tickets still available starting at $20.