SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wrestling fans came down to Springfield for WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event at the MassMutual Center.

Saturday Night’s event was a love letter to fans here in the city of firsts with wrestlers coming to compete for titles in the ring with thousands of adoring fans in the stands. Prior to the wresting matches, many fans waited in line to get into the MassMutual Center.

Local fans and local business were excited to see wrestling events in person after a hiatus due to the pandemic. These events help boost the local economy now more than ever. One long time fan told 22News about the difference between watching on television and being in an arena for a live wrestling show.

East Longmeadow resident Regan Harwood said, “I’ve been watching since ’69. I’ve been to a lot of them in this place too. Glad the pandemic is almost over, and just being back out in the public again, get to see it live. Watching wrestling live is a lot different than on the TV.”

And the Saturday Night Main Event certainly packed a punch. Many fans eager to watch some epic contests over drinks and food, and then get some wrestling merch from the stands. But most importantly, come together.