WWII veteran honored in Ludlow with Purple Heart ceremony

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – August 7 is national “Purple Heart Day,” and some western Massachusetts communities spent the day honoring our nation’s heroes.

Purple Heart Day was an appropriate time to honor WWII veteran Samuel Hanna. The 97-year-old of Ludlow received four medals Saturday, honoring his service during WWII.

Through the efforts of the VFW and the order of the Purple Heart, Hanna finally received the four medals to honor his service during WWII. Hanna, a navy veteran, had distinguished himself during troop landings in the Pacific, in Europe and in Africa.

This Ludlow Veteran is so proud of his service and his medals. “… I’m very proud. I know I don’t deserve this anymore than a lot of the other boys that were there. And the boys we put on the beach,” He told 22News.

Samuel Hanna’s longtime friend and co-worker, stood proud during the ceremony at Ludlow Town Hall. He’s so pleased the government finally got around to awarding his friend the medals he deserved so many years ago.

“It’s nice the medals are received while the veteran is still present,” said Paul Chrzan. “To do that it’s remarkable, it’s a pure pleasure for his time and his friends.”

Samuel Hanna’s son has already built the display case where the Medals will be seen by all who enter the Hanna home. It took many years for the medals to reach their Ludlow destination.