WWLP Six Flags blood drive to be held Wednesday

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Red Cross is experiencing an emergency shortage of blood, but you can help at Wednesday’s blood drive at the Big E in West Springfield.

Generally, the red cross likes to keep a five day supply of blood on hand nationwide. We’re at less than a three day supply here in Massachusetts.

The Blood drive is being held at the Big E Better living Center from 12:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. to help get some much-needed blood. 22News is a sponsor of the event.

A Red Cross spokesperson told 22News, the organization collected 1100 fewer donations than what they needed during the first two weeks of July.

The Red Cross now needs to collect 350 units of blood in the state every day to meet hospital needs and replenish the supply.

All donors today will get free tickets to Six Flags New England.

How to donate blood:

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.