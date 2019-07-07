Yankee Classic Cluster Dog Show welcomes dogs of all shapes and sizes

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dogs of all shapes and sizes took the Big E fairgrounds for the “Yankee Classic Cluster Dog Show.”

The annual all-breed competition includes various kennel clubs, including Kenilworth, Holyoke, Farmington and Naugatuck.

Canines are judged based on the “standard” set for their breed, such as weight, how they stand, color and coat.

The annual show is held in the Better Living Center at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield — which is air conditioned and safe for all participating dogs.

22News spoke with one chair member of the dog show, who said the free event is a perfect place to spend time with family

“I think dog shows are a great family sport,” Jim Pronovost said. “It’s an opportunity for families to do something together.”

Pronovost also said the show is a great event for kids of all ages. The kennel clubs offered “Junior Showmanships,” where kids as young as 9 and 10 can participate in the dog shows.

Over 1, 137 dogs competed in Saturday’s dog show.