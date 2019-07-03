Yankee Home Improvement celebrates grand re-opening

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Home Improvement in Chicopee is celebrating the Fourth of July with a grand re-opening.

Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos was present for Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of the new Yankee Home branding and imagery.

Founder, Ger Ronan, said the business never actually closed, but the re-opening was more of a re-launch featuring new branding, imagery, and messaging.

“A year ago or so, I met the mayor, we had lunch, we were working on project Harmony House and he was helping with that and he said, ‘did you ever do a ribbon cutting?’ I said, no I didn’t do a ribbon cutting, ‘You should do a ribbon cutting, you should do a grand re-opening,’ and I did,” said Ronan. “Today was the day, we’re re-branding the company, new logo, new direction new growth.”

The re-opening took place at the Yankee Home headquarters at 36 Justin Drive Tuesday afternoon. The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony and a lunch.

“It’s the beginning of a new chapter in the storied history of this company,” Ronan said.

In 2007, Ronan was tricked by a dishonest roofer who made off with a $2,500 deposit. That’s why he started Yankee Home, a contracting business with a 100 percent money back guarantee.