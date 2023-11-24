CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Home, a prominent name in home improvement services, recently announced the winner of their generous $7,500 Holiday Season Sweepstakes.

Phyllis Plouffe of Chicopee, MA, emerged as the lucky recipient of this festive prize, bringing unexpected joy to her holiday season.

Expressing gratitude to the local community for their steadfast support over the past 15 years, Yankee Home initiated the sweepstakes as a token of appreciation. The winner, Phyllis Plouffe, was completely unaware of her triumph until the Prize Patrol surprised her at home on Friday, November 24th.

Phyllis, one of the five finalists, was approached earlier in the week for what she believed was a final interview. Little did she know that she had already secured the grand prize. The Prize Patrol, adorned with balloons and flowers, arrived at her home laden with excitement, and the moment of revelation was met with pure astonishment.

Phyllis, grappling with financial concerns during the holiday season, expressed her relief, saying, “I was talking to my husband, and I go, what are we going to do for Christmas this year? I go, we are both on disability, what are we going to do this year. I- my dreams have been answered. My dreams have been answered.”

Yankee Home invites members of the press and local media to share this heartwarming story, exemplifying the spirit of generosity and community that defines the company. As a dedicated member of the community, Yankee Home takes pride in contributing to the holiday cheer and looks forward to celebrating the season with neighbors, friends, and family.

Congratulations to Phyllis Plouffe! She now has the option to utilize the $7,500 towards home improvement or receive it as a cash check, with no obligation to use it at Yankee Home. The company extends its gratitude for the support and commitment of the community in sharing positive stories that make this holiday season truly special.