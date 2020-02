CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) - The hilltowns may still have snow, but overall this winter in the valley, the weather has been incredibly mild. We've had a few cold days here and there, especially this past Saturday. But most days have been above average.

"I love this weather. This weather could be better, but it is what it is. I love it, 40 degrees instead of -2 [degrees]," Annie Schlichtig, in West Springfield, told 22News.