AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Yankee Mattress Company had made and donated pet beds out of excess bedding material to Dakin Humane Society.

The Vice President of Sales at Yankee Mattress Factory, Bill Lamirande, has been coordinating with Dakin to customize the sizes that are needed for beds to fit inside the pet carriers that adopted animals go home in, and bigger beds for larger dogs.

“There is a comfort layer on the top of our mattresses, and when we get to the end of the roll, we always have excess material that’s not quite big enough for a mattress,” said Adam Miller, president of Yankee Mattress Company. “Our lead mattress maker, Aaron Bisson, had the idea to use the surplus to make pet beds, instead of disposing of it. Then Bill Lamirande, our vice president of sales, suggested donating the beds to Dakin Humane Society as a way to support the great work they do in our community.”

The number of beds that Yankee Mattress makes is based on the amount of excess bedding material they have.

“The more beds we sell, the more pet beds we can create,” said Miller. “This partnership is a creative way for us to reduce waste while supporting a cause we all believe in.”

“We are so grateful for this ongoing donation from Yankee Mattress. We rely solely on contributions from individuals and businesses who care about animals, and these beds allow us to enhance the care and comfort we provide. The idea was a stroke of brilliance,” said Kaitlyn Holloway, community engagement manager for Dakin Humane Society

Yankee Mattress Factory is a local, employee-owned maker of handcrafted mattresses, and is located in Agawam, Northampton, Springfield, and Greenfield.