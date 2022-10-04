SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield area business fights back against cancer by launching a donation drive for cancer research.

Yankee Mattress in Agawam is out to raise $10,000 for cancer research by the end of the month. Family members and employees are cancer survivors and management feels it’s time to join the fight by contributing for a good cause.

“Cancer has hit us very hard the last few years and we went through a lot of treatments. What treatments can do, it’s amazing what’s out there,” said Vice President Bill Lamirande.

You can help Yankee Mattress meet it’s cancer research goal by donating to their team page on the American Cancer Society website.