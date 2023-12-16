SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A big gift giveaway happened today in Springfield benefiting thousands of children.

YES Academy, formerly Y-SET Academy hosted it’s annual Gigantic Gift Giveaway, sponsored by the Marines and Toys for Tots, to provide gifts for its students this holiday season. 22News spoke with the academy’s Principal and Special Education Director about why the holiday season and gift giving is so meaningful.

Dr. Trevor Baptiste of YES Academy told 22News, “Often times, with so many things happening in the world, people can feel alone. But at occasions like this, during the holidays or anytime when collective work is done and children are nurtured, we see what can happen even with a little bit of money. With a lot of effort and a lot of love, it feels beautiful.”

The YES in YES Academy stands for Youth Educational Success and is an alternative private school for students with IEPs. There are 3,000 students currently enrolled.