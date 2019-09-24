“Yes To Invest” kicks-off campaign ahead of November election

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of the November election, Monday night was the campaign kick-off for “Yes To Invest” in Holyoke.

The campaign aims to get Holyoke to vote yes on bonding for two new middle schools.

The city has secured more than $70 million in grants from the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the projects, but the city will still be on the hook for more than $50 million worth of building costs.

The latest estimates say the average single-family home would see a tax increase of around $129 annually if the project moves forward, but the business community said the increase could be crippling for an already struggling retail market.

Kristen Elechko, the “Yes To Invest” campaign Manager, told 22News that the campaign will give back to community members.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity for the city of Holyoke to invest in itself. We believe this will be an asset to the whole community, not just the business community,” said Elechko. “When families feel as though they are really engaged in the community, and it is supporting them, I think they are more willing to support the businesses that are around.”

The vote will take place on November 5. If it passes, the city council would still have to get nine of 13 members to vote yes to approve the bond.