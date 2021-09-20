YMCA golf tournament raises money for youth programs

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – This is the time of year when people spend time out on the golf course in support of a good cause.

Today at Longmeadow Country Club, dozens helped raise money helping the Greater Springfield YMCA fulfill an important mission: to provide for the deserving children that participate in programs the Y has structured especially for the very young.

Dexter Johnson, the Executive Director, told 22News, “We’re talking about the kids. We take care of kids all the way from toddlers to teenagers. We have an early learning center and we have three hundred kids in our after school program.”

The YMCA of Greater Springfield expects today’s golf classic to generate $60,000 towards the youth programs at the YMCA.