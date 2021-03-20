YMCA in Westfield will offer outdoor fitness classes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Westfield announced that it will be offering outdoor classes in April and May.

On April 6 the YMCA will be offering a Kickboxing and a Jr Fit class.

The outdoor youth training class, JR Fit from ages 7 to 10, can help children have fun while building strength and endurance.

The YMCA is offering free 6-week fit program

The movements in these classes can improve flexibility, balance, and coordination while building faster reflexes.

Both classes will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

On April 8 the YMCA will host a fitness walking class at Stanley Park at 10:45 a.m.

This class will focus on walking a timed mile and end with some strength training exercises.

In May, the Y will be also offering classes at the Grandmother’s garden, for Yoga on Friday and Sunday at 10:00 a.m, while on Saturday it will offer a Boot Camp at 8:30 a.m.

For more information call 413.568.8631 or email cagan@westfieldymca.org.