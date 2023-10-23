LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Major community businesses will be participating in the YMCA of Greater Springfield 2023 Golf Classic to support the community.

This fundraiser focuses on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, according to a news release from the YMCA. It is also to provide financial assistance for those in need to be able to access YMCA programs, such as summer camp, teen programming, after-school programs, child care, preschool, families, seniors, health and wellness, and more.

Registration began at 9:00 a.m. for the golf tournament, with lunch beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the scramble at 11:00 a.m. The tournament will be held at Twin Hills Country Club on Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow.