YMCA of Westfield will offer free physical activity for cancer survivors

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Westfield announced that they are offering a research-based physical activity and well-being initiative that can help people affected by cancer reach their health goals.

This free 12-week exercise program named LIVESTRONG will be on Monday and Wednesday from 1:30 p.m to 3:00 p.m.

Enrollment is currently open, but registration and medical clearance forms are required before April 23.

“Research shows exercise is the simplest way for cancer survivors to reduce fatigue, improve their mood and bounce back from the debilitating effects of cancer treatment more quickly,” said Greg Lee, President, and CEO of the LIVESTRONG Foundation.

The YMCA aims to engage cancer survivors through an approach that focuses on building muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve functional ability.

“We are excited to collaborate with LIVESTRONG to offer those who have been diagnosed with cancer the support they need to build both emotional and physical strength,” said Cindy Agan, Health and Wellness Director.

The program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors by providing a supportive community where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment.

For more information call 413.568.8631 or email: cagan@westfieldymca.org.