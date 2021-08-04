YMCA to hold thank you event for Camp Weber project donors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Springfield will be hosting an event to thank everyone who donated to the Camp Weber project.

The event, starting at 9:30 Wednesday morning, will discuss the project and its purpose. The event will be held at Camp Weber located at 79 Great Plains Road in West Springfield. 22News is covering the event will provide updates to this story as soon as they become available.

Those in attendance will include:

YMCA of Greater Springfield President & CEO, Dexter Johnson

West Springfield Mayor Reichelt

Town Council Members

Sherriff Nick Cocchi

Camp Shepard is held in the summer for children ages 4 – 15 that includes swimming, hiking, archery, crafts, sports and more on 105 acres of land. Campers are currently in the third session of two weeks that ends on Friday.