Yoga to End Alzheimer’s event held in Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A zen event was held in Forest Park for a good cause.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association hosted a “Yoga to End Alzheimer’s” event Sunday morning.

The event welcomed yoga enthusiasts of all levels. One of the co-organizers put on the event to honor her mother, Sally Lou, who died from the disease.

Julie Rivers told 22News why a yoga event was her first choice. “It’s really helped me through my mom’s illness, it helped me cope. So, yoga is really important to me, as is Forest Park which is a place where we kind of grew up.”

Participants were asked to donate $10, which will go toward the Alzheimer’s Association.

Rivers told 22News Sunday’s event raised nearly $500.