Yom Kippur begins at sundown, JCC closed Thursday in observance of holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yom Kippur begins at sundown for those of the Jewish faith. Yom Kippur is the holiest and most important holiday of the year in Judaism and it begins at sundown Wednesday.

“The important piece is to do that inward looking. That reflection and look for ways to make amends and try to do better in the coming year,” said Deb Krivoy, Chief Operating Office at the Jewish Community Center.

It is viewed as the day of atonement within the Jewish high holiday season that happens every fall. Many Jews also fast from food and drink for nearly 26 hours as a way of recognizing the seriousness of the day. People sometimes spend the day in the synagogue and pray for forgiveness for their sins of the past year. Typically when fasting ends, people have a breakfast meal with loved ones.

Krivoy told 22News, “For me, Yom Kippur is a chance to take a look inward and think about all that took place over the past year, who have I wanted to be a better person to, a better friend to.”

Many people don’t go to work during the day as well to observe the holiday. The Springfield Jewish Community Center will be closed Thursday all day in observance of the holiday.