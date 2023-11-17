SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new York Street Pump Station and Connecticut River Crossing Project in Springfield is complete.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the largest wastewater project to be completed in the region in decades.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission has said the $137 million project will allow them to better move waste from the pump station to the treatment plant on Bondi’s Island. It will help reduce how much wastewater goes into the Connecticut River.