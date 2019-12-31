You can find great items shopping after the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final day of the year is among the best times of the year to go shopping at the Springfield Salvation Army Family store on Boston Road.

The time is right for getting in just under the wire, for making the end of the year donations for tax purposes. Sometimes, bagsful of unwanted Christmas presents that might appeal to others.

Michael Sullivan made the trip to Springfield from Palmer in hopes of finding something that someone else had rejected.

“Because you have a lot of gifts that people can’t use but other people can,” said Sullivan. “They’re donating it to other people at a lower cost. And you’re getting something brand new.”

Sullivan said that over the years he’s had success purchasing furniture from the Salvation Army Family store. He praised both the quality and the asking price.