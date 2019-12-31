1  of  24
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Belchertown Day School Center After School Program First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Food Bank of Western Mass. Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Little Tot Day Care Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Monson Senior Center Quaboag Children's Center Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Council on Aging STCC The Children's House - W. Spfld. VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield State University

You can find great items shopping after the holidays

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The final day of the year is among the best times of the year to go shopping at the Springfield Salvation Army Family store on Boston Road. 

The time is right for getting in just under the wire, for making the end of the year donations for tax purposes. Sometimes, bagsful of unwanted Christmas presents that might appeal to others. 

Michael Sullivan made the trip to Springfield from Palmer in hopes of finding something that someone else had rejected. 

“Because you have a lot of gifts that people can’t use but other people can,” said Sullivan. “They’re donating it to other people at a lower cost. And you’re getting something brand new.” 

Sullivan said that over the years he’s had success purchasing furniture from the Salvation Army Family store. He praised both the quality and the asking price. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories