Young 22News viewer says bye to Rich Tettemer everyday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One of Rich Tettemer’s youngest fans makes sure to wave goodbye to him everyday at the end of 22News at Noon.

In the video above, you can see how excited Shaun is to say bye to Rich, which has become a daily routine for the household.

“This is our daily routine.

Shaun HAS to say by to Rich everyday.” Mike, SHAUN’S FATHER

Rich Tettemer gets a kick out of the video sent to 22News and responds to Shaun live at the end of the noon newscast Thursday.

