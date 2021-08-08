Young adults line up for COVID-19 vaccine in Springfield

SPRINGFILED, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s encouraging news that more young people have been vaccinated during Springfield’s Harambee Festival this weekend.

The Caring Health Center vaccination tent has maintained a high profile during the two-day Harambee celebration on the grounds of the Rebecca Johnson School in the Mason Square neighborhood.

Springfield Health & Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris had voiced concern about how few people between the ages of 13 and 35 were being vaccinated. But during the two-day Harambee Clinic, teenagers made up the majority of younger people rolling up their sleeves.

“More and more young people are coming in, it’s very, very important,” said Tracy Benerakis, the site supervisor for the clinic. “Young people think they’re invincible, they’re not going to get sick. People do get sick, it’s very serious. We’re seeing more of the young people coming in. That’s so important.”

Now that the Harambee festival has concluded, the Caring Health Center will resume its COVID-19 Vaccination clinic at its health center at the X in Springfield.