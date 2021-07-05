Young baseball players work on skills with Valley Blue Sox players, coaches

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the next few days, Holyoke little leaguers are learning the finer points of playing baseball from the Valley Blue Sox of the New England Collegiate baseball league.

The baseball clinic at McKenzie stadium, home of the Blue Sox, will serve these children well improving the way they play the game. Karen Malinowski of Easthampton watches from the stands as her grandson Brody learns the ropes. It’s an opportunity her two sons, one of them Brody’s dad, never had when they were growing up.

“It would have been wonderful I would have for them, they would have loved it so much,” said Malinowski. When asked how proud she is of her grandchildren, she said, “Of course I am! I watch all of his events, all of them!”

The Valley Blue Sox baseball clinics are also properly instructing young players this summer in the towns of Hadley and Wilbraham.