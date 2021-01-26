Young boy gifted with piano after going viral while playing at West Springfield Savers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A video on Facebook of a boy playing the piano at a local Savers garnered over 150,000 views.

Caleb Kirilovich is only 10-years-old, but his impressive piano skills captured the hearts of many across western Massachusetts. After gifting shoppers with his concerts, they’ve come together to make his dreams a reality.

Amanda Walmsley lives in Springfield and took the original video and posted it to Facebook.

“I thought it was just the over music until I made my way back and saw it was the little boy, and then I decided to record it,” Walmsley said.

She told 22News she couldn’t believe it reached so many people. One of those people reached was Javi Rivera. Rivera wanted to show support for Caleb and his talent. He did so by buying him a new piano.

“It’s about helping each other out, uplifting,” Rivera said.

Caleb’s mom, Tatyana said 2020 was a difficult year for her son, “He was sick several times, he was hospitalized several times so, starting the year out this way instead of in the hospital is definitely a bright start for him.”

She told 22News that the attention is encouraging Caleb to keep playing and doing his best. She was shocked by how quickly the video got so much attention.

“There’s still good people in this world, people who will go out of their way, take time out of their day to make someone feel special,” Tatyana said.

For Caleb, the reason for playing piano is very simply.

“I like to play because it makes people happy. That’s it,” he 22News.

So far, the viral Facebook video received more than 150,000 views and over 5,000 shares.