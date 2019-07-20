Young cadets engage in week-long police training at Westfield State

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several hundred New England teenagers took their future plans to become police officers to the next level this week.

The 350 teenage cadets took on New England Police Cadet training in an active shooter scenario, much like the training received by police officers.

The cadets have spent the week engaged in the most realistic simulations possible, with the Westfield State University campus as their training ground.

Seventeen-year-old police cadet Christopher Gage said, “My first year the basic phase of it they teach you that you can push your body, your mind holds back.”

The cadet program told 22News the training is so realistic, it rivals the grueling lessons taught at police academies.

The cadets completed a full week Friday of vigorous preparation for future police work. They’ll receive their week’s work diploma Saturday as they continue on the fast track to a law enforcement career in the future.