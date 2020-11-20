Young cancer survivor becomes honorary sanitation worker in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recognition Friday for a special needs student in Springfield who has suffered health setbacks over the past year.

When Mayor Domenic Sarno learned that Putnam Vocational Academy student and cancer survivor, David Pedroza, longed for the day he could drive a Springfield sanitation division truck, Sarno decided to make him an honorary sanitation worker.

David’s mom, Maria Rivera, is so pleased the mayor made her son so happy, considering all he’s been through the past year.

“He’s undergoing chemo treatment, this first year after chemo. He loves school, he loves driving trucks and I really appreciate it,” said Rivera.

The Springfield Department of Public Works employees welcomed David into their fraternity, hoping he’ll continue his love for their work after high school. James Gebo, the DPW foreman for solid waste, told 22News Pedroza is a great kid to have on the sanitation team.

“We made David an honorable member of the sanitation crew presented him with a plaque. David wants to be a sanitation worker when he gets older, David is a great kid,” said Gebo.

Regardless of where David’s future takes him, he’ll always remember the day Mayor Domenic Sarno came calling to make his day with a designation that made him feel like he was on top of the world.