EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The trains are once again taking on passengers at East Longmeadow’s fabled railroad depot, but only passengers of a certain age: the very young.

Boys and girls will be the first to ride aboard the new model railroad at Graham Central Station, home of Steve Graham’s popular ice cream shop. The model trains reviving the 1877 building which hasn’t seen a passenger train since they stopped running there in the 1940s.

But, this is only the first ride in the revival of this iconic location. Superintendent of Graham Central Railroad, Dwight Sturtevane, told 22News, “Today is the soft opening weekend. Principal construction started the first weekend in July. Completion was in the first week in August.”

Trains will be rolling again at this historic location, with the formal opening of East Longmeadow’s newest attraction on Saturday, September 17.

