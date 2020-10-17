Young climate activists gather outside Congressman Neal’s house

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over a dozen young climate activists gathered outside Congressman Richard Neal’s house in Springfield Saturday morning, to bring attention to the issue of climate change.

The rally was organized by members of the Sunrise Movement from the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School. The purpose of the gathering was to urge Congressman Neal to endorse the Green New Deal.

The activists held banners with messages like “Wake Up Richard Neal,” and “No justice, No Sleep.“

Event co-organizer, Eliza Cormier said, “We’ve been asking Richard Neal to sign on for over a year now, and we are continuing to do so, until he realizes that this is a crisis, and we cannot be bought out by fossil fuel corporations.”

22News reached out to Representative Neal’s office for comment. He said in part, “I’m glad that supporters of the Green New Deal have energized the climate conversation across our country and in Congress.”

Neal went on to say that he is working to pass the GREEN Act in the Senate which would create numerous new green jobs.