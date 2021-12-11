Young competitors take part in ‘Lego League Challenge” at WNE

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Student robotic teams from all over Massachusetts took part in the “LEGO League Challenge” at Western New England University Saturday. The goal: get kids excited about robotics and engineering.

“They have from August until now, to build a robot to accomplish certain missions on the competition field,” said the tournament director, Dana Henry.

This year’s theme was transportation and the teams had to build their LEGO Robots that they have programmed through a series of challenges. Which includes moving one product to another.

“The whole idea is to get kids thinking about critical thinking skills, developing those skills, developing the team work, developing problem solving skills,” Henry continued.

And plenty of the student teams were eager to test out their creations in hopes to advance to the Championship competition. All-girls first robotics team “Fuego LEGO” have been working hard for three years to build on their engineering skills.

“It’s scary at first but you don’t have to be great at coding or great at Legos because you learn along the way and if you learn with your friends they will encourage you and you’ll get better,” said Karian Sand of Fuego Lego.

Also hoping to inspire other girls to get interested in robotics. Dahlia Firoozabadi told 22News, “Coding is a really good opportunity, especially to start at a young age like us and also the fact that we are an all girls team, we need more girl coders.”

“It’s a fun way to be creative, learn about coding, and robotics and its a fun team experience,” Shaili Segre added.

