Young girl taken to hospital after pedestrian accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A young girl was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Wilbraham Road in Springfield late Thursday afternoon. 

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the girl was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Springfield Police were called to the 1000 block of Wilbraham Rd. for a pedestrian accident at 4 p.m. The driver remained in the area and is working with police. 

Walsh said the police department’s Traffic Unit is working to determine how the accident occurred. 

