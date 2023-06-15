HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of highlighting the young leaders that have made a difference here in western Massachusetts.

People gathered at the Log Cabin in Holyoke to celebrate ’40 under Forty’ class of 2023.

The highly anticipated gala, hosted by BusinessWest, is meant to recognize and honor the rising stars in the regional business community. Among the forty honorees is our very own 22News anchor Ciara Speller.

22News Anchor, Ciara Speller

“Our motto at 22News is working for you and I take pride in that, my parents instilled that value in me, to get out there and to go work for your community and to volunteer and give back an this is just a huge accomplishment,” Speller says.

Owner and Chef of HighBrow Inc., Andrew Brow adding, “Have faith in yourself and work hard. Don’t give up till you make it and when you make it keep working harder.”

Profiles of each winner can be read in the May 1st issue of BusinessWest, or on the magazine’s website.