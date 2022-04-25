SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local career development organization hosted a golf tournament on Monday to raise money for future networking events.

More than 100 golfers took part in the 14th annual Great Golf Escape to benefit the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield. The non-profit organization holds events where people of all ages can meet with potential connections in various industries.

The pandemic made many people want to enter new fields, and organizations like this can help make that easier.

President of YPS, Heather Clark, told 22News, “Coming out of a pandemic I think there are a lot of people looking for new job opportunities. I think it changed the perception a lot of people had with what they want to do with their career, with their life, so organizations like ours really provide that network for people to get out there and make those connections.”

Monday’s golf fundraiser will allow the society to hold networking events throughout the year.