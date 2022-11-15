SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield kicked off the season of giving with its inaugural “Friendsgiving” at the Holyoke’s Divine Theatre at Gateway City Arts.

The event focused on building community one connection at a time, through supporting and encouraging young professionals to become more involved in their local communities.

Tyler Hadley, the Co-Vice President of Young Professionals Society, told 22News, “We want the community to thrive overall. We want to make sure that we’re all working together in a collaborative environment, because we all want to see each other succeed. Everything that we do is for the betterment of our members.”

The YPS helps to build a strong community by connecting its members to people, business, and issues important to young professionals.