SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield kicked off the new year with its annual networking event Thursday evening.

It was a night of building connections at the Springfield Country Club. The Springfield Young Professional Society concentrates their efforts on business and career development, networking and community activism. The event was free and open to the public.

Amie Miarecki, a cohost for YPS Throwback Thursday said, “I think it’s important for current board members and members of Young Professionals of greater Springfield to come together and network and get to know each other, to re-invite former board members who have been with the organization for the past 15 years to get to know them.”

The Young Professional Society officially held its first event last week with its leadership luncheon on economic development at Venture X Holyoke.