Young women compete for Miss Western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Miss Western Massachusetts is just minutes from being crowned in this 25th annual competition.

22Newes anchor Ciara Speller is MC of the Miss Western Massachusetts scholarship competition at the Chicopee Elks Lodge Sunday evening.

Executive Director Kimberlee Ubar told 22News, the winner chosen from this group of talented young women has often gone on to a successful career.

Ubar added that the competition means that the winner has an opportunity to compete for Miss Massachusetts.

Ubar told 22News, “We are preliminary competition to the Miss America Organization, so the three women that are crowned this evening have the opportunity to compete for Miss Massachusetts in 2020.”

The MC for the prestigious event, 22News anchor Ciara Speller is often called on to host many events, as well as being a sought after speaker since joining the 22News team.