SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community basketball tournament continues Saturday morning in Springfield, raising money for a good cause.

The You’re Not Alone basketball tournament aims to raise awareness and funding for mental health support and suicide prevention programs, and it was organized by three high school players. Henry Audette, Ty Bogdanovich, and Tyler McDonald, a trio of Belchertown High School players put the tournament together, recruiting sponsorship from the Center for Human Development and the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and has seen a sharp increase in frequency since the start of the pandemic, particularly among young people. They chose this weekend because Saturday is Suicide loss day.

The tournament features 12 high school teams, playing games in two divisions with championship games scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the South End Community Center. Each team was encouraged to raise their own donations, and you can make tax-deductible donations online.

They’ve raised about $6,500 of their $10,000 goal. The tip-off Saturday morning is set for 8:30.