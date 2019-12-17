You’re running out of time if you haven’t mailed your Christmas gifts yet

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out to send your packages if you want them there by Christmas.

This is the busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service. We’ve already passed their deadline for standard ground shipping for Christmas. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. Residents are counting on the Postal Service, UPS, and Fed-Ex to deliver holiday packages on time.

There’s added pressure because Thanksgiving came a week later this year.

“Thanksgiving being a week kind of cut down on the time so Christmas jumped on you quickly so last minute trying to get the packages sent out and get the cards out so everyone gets them on time,” said Thomas Kane of West Springfield.

The UPS ground shipping deadline was last Friday, and it’s Monday the 16 for FedEx.

The shipping deadlines are different depending on which carrier you use. For the US Postal Service, their deadline for standard ground shipping was Saturday, December 14, so that means you’ll need to upgrade to first class or priority mail to ensure your packages arrive on time.

Richard Barcomb of Springfield said, “We did priority mail two days service. We always have used the post office. It gets there two to three days so it’s perfect for us.”

The Postal Service deadline for first class package service is December 20, and December 21 for priority. You can use priority mail express on December 23 to deliver a package for Christmas Eve.

All Post Offices will be closed Christmas Day.

If you’re shipping an item you purchased on Amazon, you have until Wednesday for standard shipping. Amazon is expected to have 42 percent of all online sales this holiday season.