Youth art auction raises money for Gandara Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some office space in downtown Springfield was transformed into an art gallery.

Valley Venture Mentors hosted the Gandara Center’s Youth Art Exhibit and Silent Auction Thursday night.

There were more than 50 works of art on display, and the young people in the center’s Art Song program were encouraged to showcase their music or poetry too.

This is the 6th year for the youth art auction.

Samalid Hogan of Ludlow told 22News, “Art is a form of therapy in and of itself, but to have this program available to children who wouldn’t typically have access to – it’s just a really great opportunity for them to express their feelings through art.”

Jade Rivera-McFarlin of the Gandara Center told 22News, “We also had some original song pieces that the kids wrote tonight. And it helps with their confidence and it just helps, maybe they want to be arts and they can take this and have a gallery one day on their own.”

The Gandara Center provides residential, mental health, substance abuse, and preventive services for children, adults and families across the region.

Proceeds from Thursday night’s event benefits the center’s art therapy program.