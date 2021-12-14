Youth leadership program holds open house for new Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Performance Project” held an open house Tuesday evening to celebrate their new home base in downtown Springfield.

The Performance Project is an arts and youth leadership program that brings together young adults ages 15 to 23 for intensive artistic training with professional artists, leadership development, and intergenerational mentoring.

Those who attended Tuesday were welcomed with live music and refreshments. 22News spoke with one attendee about the inclusivity of the program and its impact.

“It’s not just for one community or one person, it’s welcoming anybody from anywhere, any race, any country,” said Julita Hasani of Holyoke. “The interest is you practice leadership, you find yourself, and we all work together and support each other in anyway.”

The new space for the Performance Project is at 1365 Main Street on the second floor.