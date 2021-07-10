Youth organization hosts bottle & can drive in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A youth organization in Westfield did its part Saturday to be a good community partner.

The Tekoa chapter of Demolay spent Saturday morning successfully collecting empty cans, from residents who dropped them off at the Masonic Hall parking lot.

Demolay is a national organization helping young people become better citizens.

“Demolay was in western Massachusetts until the early 1980s,” said Melvin Hooks, chairman of the chapter. He told 22News, “For some reason, the chapter’s all went down. I was able to start a chapter up in our area.”

Demolay members are in the 12 to 21 age group, The money raised from Saturday’s collection drive hopes to finance recreational activities for the organization.