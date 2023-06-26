CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department and the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee kicked off their annual week-long Youth Police Academy.

The program is designed for students to be able to establish a relationship with their local police. Residents of Chicopee who are also a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee were able to register for the academy to learn about the challenges and responsibilities of police work.

In the program, cadets get to participate in interactive demonstrations related to CPR, first aid, and defensive tactics as well as drug recognition and gun safety.

Chase is one of the cadets in the academy he told 22News he is interested in pursuing a law enforcement career. “I was a part of the program last year and I just had an amazing time. I saw it on Facebook, and Instagram it was posted up around my school and I’m like that seems pretty cool,” Chase Dansereau, a cadet at Chicopee Youth Police Academy.

“Kids in the city really don’t get to see us on a day-to-day basis or as regular people so this way they can come in and see what we actually do for work, the detectives and patrol officers. They can get to know us on a personal level as well,” Chicopee Police Capt. Holly Cote told 22News.

Cote says this academy also gives young people an opportunity to see what careers are available to them. This week she says 26 cadets joined the program at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. The program runs until the end of the week, June 30th.

