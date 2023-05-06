SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – YSET Academy is celebrating its 20th Anniversary entitled the Year of the Woman event at the Penthouse Saturday.

This event brought together women in Springfield to celebrate their accomplishments within the community. Speakers showcased stories about things they have overcome during the year of the woman.

22News spoke with the founder of YSET Academy about the meaning of this event.

Dr. Paula Starnes, the founder of YSET Academy said, “Women have championed so many causes in Springfield and they don’t often get recognized so we coined this the year of the women so that we could make sure that credit was given where credit was due.”

YSET also presented its brand-new special education school paid for by the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. All of the guests in attendance were given designer shoes, massages, pedicures and manicures.