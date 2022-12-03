WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Eastern States Exposition will be hosting Yuletide at Storrowton Village Museum beginning on Saturday.

The festival offers free activities during the opening weekend, and paid tours, workshops, and lantern-light experiences through next weekend, according to a news release sent to 22News from Storrowton Village Museum. The Village buildings will be filled with original ideas to decorate your home for the holiday season.

Yuletide Weekend takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The following activities will be featured throughout the event during the weekend:

Saturday events

All-day activities (10 am-4 pm): Free ornament-making kids’ craft in the Potter Mansion, Quill

Pen Letters to Santa in the Eddy Law Office, and Open Hearth Cooking in the Gilbert House.

10 am-12 pm: Santa & Mrs. Claus in the Potter Mansion Kitchen

10 am-3 pm: Trade demonstrators in Greenwich Barn, Lance Kozikowski, tinsmith, Aborn Family, broom making, John Barrett, letterpress

11 am-12 pm: Rick Corbo, First Person Presentation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol in the Union Meetinghouse

11 am-1 pm: Carriage rides to and from Eastern States Farmers Market, leaving from behind the Gazebo

1 pm-2 pm: Ken Turino Lecture on Abolitionists & Christmas History in the Union Meetinghouse

1 pm-3 pm: Firefly Fields Petting Zoo on the Green

2:30 pm-3:30 pm: Three of Cups (Musical Duo) in the Union Meetinghouse

4 pm CLOSE

Sunday events